Analysts Set Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $37.50

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.