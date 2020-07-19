Analysts Set Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT at C$139.13

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Shares of CJT opened at C$160.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.66.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

