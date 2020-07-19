Analysts Offer Predictions for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CMWAY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $61.21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

