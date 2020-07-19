Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

C opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

