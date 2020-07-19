Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.72 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.72. BCE has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

