Analysts Issue Forecasts for Albireo Pharma Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.94 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $361.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

