Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $143.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $553.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $566.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $656.32 million, with estimates ranging from $588.40 million to $722.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.