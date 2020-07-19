Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

CENTA stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.