Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $2.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $432.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.37. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

