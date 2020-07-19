AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AMS AG/ADR stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. AMS AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

