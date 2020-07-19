AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

COLD opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

