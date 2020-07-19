American River Bankshares (AMRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American River Bankshares has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.