American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Finance Trust worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,267,000 after acquiring an additional 260,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.