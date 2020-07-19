American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.16. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 203,117 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Bio Medica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.