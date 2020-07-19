Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,808.74.
AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
