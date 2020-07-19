Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AWCMY. ValuEngine lowered Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Alumina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie raised Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alumina from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

