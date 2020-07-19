Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie raised Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alumina from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

AWCMY stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

