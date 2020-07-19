Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

