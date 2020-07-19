ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

APELY opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -327.88, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.89. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

