Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,700.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,366.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

