Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,364.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.