Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

