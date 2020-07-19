Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.