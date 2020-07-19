Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

