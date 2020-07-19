Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

