Alpha Token Tops One Day Volume of $1,133.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 268.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a total market cap of $372,137.19 and $1,133.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01860701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00085925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.