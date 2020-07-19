Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.