Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Allstate stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.