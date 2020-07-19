Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Purchases 66 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £531.30 ($653.83).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 806 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of £443.30 ($545.53).

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 804 ($9.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7.57 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($10.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 25.18%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.