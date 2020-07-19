Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $608.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $608.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $522.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.29 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.89 and a 200 day moving average of $615.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

