Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.94, approximately 140,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 99,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 317,589 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 255,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

