Alan Dunsmore Acquires 199 Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £125.37 ($154.28).

On Tuesday, June 16th, Alan Dunsmore acquired 165 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($154.32).

SFR stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. Severfield PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective (up from GBX 70 ($0.86)) on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

