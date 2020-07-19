Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

TSE AGI opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5862143 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$842,796.54. Also, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,738.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

