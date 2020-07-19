Alamos Gold Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of AGI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

