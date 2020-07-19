Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ING Group raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

