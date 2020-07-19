Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Aker Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

