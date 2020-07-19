Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

