Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.26. Aimia shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 183,458 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Aimia and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $311.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aimia Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

