AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.37 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

