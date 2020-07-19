AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of AEG opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.