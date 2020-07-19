AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.
Shares of AEG opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.14.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
