Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,759,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,517,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

