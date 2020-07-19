Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.86.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

