Adriel G. Lares Sells 4,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fastly by 227.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

