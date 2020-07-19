Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen Sells 10,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADBE stock opened at $432.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.37. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

