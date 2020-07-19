Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives $11.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOTS shares. TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

