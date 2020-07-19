ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Major Shareholder Sells $659,361.14 in Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 259,591 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $659,361.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.64% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEY. ValuEngine raised shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

