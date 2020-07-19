Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $1,318,014.00. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,956 shares of company stock worth $28,909,825 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

