Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.29. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 45,961 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.