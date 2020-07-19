Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

AXDX opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $939.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 59,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $557,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 748,620 shares of company stock worth $7,143,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 105,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

