ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA's sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. The drug’s label expansion program also looks promising with several studies currently underway, targeting various CNS disorders. In June, ACADIA filed a supplemental new drug application seeking approval of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis, a potential second indication for the drug. If approved, the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded and sales driven higher in the future as well. However, sole dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. Any regulatory and developmental setback for the drug will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, acute competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,422 shares of company stock valued at $20,980,615 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

